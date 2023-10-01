Family With Three Children Rescued From Fire After Drone Attack In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked a residential neighborhood in Kherson city with a drone. Firefighters rescued a family with a baby from the fire.

"The Russian army attacked a residential neighborhood in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out. Four people – a mother and three children, aged 3 and 5 years old and a 4-month-old baby – were trapped in the fire. Firefighters came to the rescue and saved them," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on

Facebook .

As reported, around 04:00 on Sunday, the Russian army fired at Stanislav in Kherson region, injuring two men.