Family With Three Children Rescued From Fire After Drone Attack In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked a residential neighborhood in Kherson city with a drone. Firefighters rescued a family with a baby from the fire.
"The Russian army attacked a residential neighborhood in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out. Four people – a mother and three children, aged 3 and 5 years old and a 4-month-old baby – were trapped in the fire. Firefighters came to the rescue and saved them," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Read also:
Facebook .
Two men injured as Russians attack Khers
on region's Stanislav
As reported, around 04:00 on Sunday, the Russian army fired at Stanislav in Kherson region, injuring two men.
MENAFN01102023000193011044ID1107171611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.