IMF Delegation Starts Meetings With Ukrainian Authorities In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team of the International Monetary Fund, led by Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department Uma Ramakrishnan, begins holding meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other key partners in Kyiv on Sunday.

This is noted in the statement by IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan available to Ukrinform.

"The high-level dialogue will focus on promising measures and challenges in the context of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) implemented by Ukraine with the support of the IMF," Stepanyan said.

As reported, on September 25, the mission of the International Monetary Fund, headed by Gavin Gray, began technical discussions with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in the context of preparations for the second review under EFF.