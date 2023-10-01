Digital Transformation Minister Shows Ukrainian Combat Robot 'Liut'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The finished experimental sample of the Ukrainian combat robot "Liut" (Rage) successfully passed field tests.

"Technologies of victory by Brave1 – we are testing Ukrainian combat robot 'Liut'. A vehicle is armed with a tank machine gun, has a 360° surveillance camera and armor that protects robot against small arms and debris," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Facebook .

As the government official explained, it is a compact robot that can be operated remotely and perform combat tasks, for example, to assault or defend positions.

According to Fedorov, the finished experimental sample successfully passed field tests.

"Now the team works on improving the vehicle and preparing to scale up production," the Deputy Prime Minister noted, stressing that technology and innovation are crucial to our victory.

As reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with USAID, launches grants for the development of cyber defense startups totaling $500,000.