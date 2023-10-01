Indonesian Ambassador Receives Visit From Officials Of The Philippine Embassy In Cairo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko, accompanied by the Head of Chancellery and Political-Economic PF, received a visit from an official from the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Mr. Bojer B. Capati is located at the Temporary Office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

During the meeting, developments in the situation and conditions in Sudan were discussed. The Indonesian Ambassador shared information regarding the relatively conducive security situation in Port Sudan, as well as the Indonesian Embassy's efforts to continue to monitor the condition of Indonesian citizens in Sudan and work on the process of evacuating Indonesian citizens from conflict areas and returning them to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boger Capati expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy for the updated information on developments in the security situation in Port Sudan. "The Philippine Embassy in Cairo also expressed its appreciation for the assistance of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in the evacuation efforts currently being carried out," continued Mr. Boger Capati.

