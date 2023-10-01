EU Condemns Terrorist Attack On Interior Ministry In Ankara

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The European Union Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara, wounding several policemen. "We express solidarity with Turkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on the social media platform X. According to media reports, two police officers were injured in the suicide bombing. (end) nk.aa

