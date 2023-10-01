Arson attack demolishes refugee shelter in Germany

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident, a planned shelter intended to provide refuge for refugees in Dresden, located in eastern Germany, became the target of an unsuccessful arson attack, as disclosed by local law enforcement authorities on a Saturday. The perpetrators are reported to have trespassed onto the premises by climbing over a fence surrounding a former school situated on Alexander-Herzen-Strasse in Dresden's Klotzsche district during the late hours of Friday, as detailed in an official police statement.



It is alleged that once on the property, the assailants proceeded to pour a flammable liquid onto the facade of the building, creating a perilous situation. Furthermore, they meticulously laid down a trail designed to ignite the structure. However, their sinister plot was thwarted as the fire inexplicably extinguished before reaching the intended target.



To address the gravity of the situation and to investigate potential motives behind the attack, the Police Counter-Terrorism and Extremism Center in the state of Saxony has assumed control of the ongoing inquiry. In the wake of this disturbing incident, security forces have taken to online platforms, imploring any potential witnesses or individuals with information to come forward and assist in their efforts.



It is important to note that this incident marks the second recent attack on a building in Dresden, following an earlier episode in mid-September when the entrance door of the same former school was damaged. Notably, the building, despite being currently unoccupied, is slated to serve as a sanctuary for refugees. However, this well-intentioned plan has encountered resistance and opposition from some segments of the local community, underscoring the complex challenges associated with providing shelter and support to those in need.



