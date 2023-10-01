House Association, Indonesian Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Parliamentary Jordan-Indonesia Friendship Association (JIFA) on Sunday discussed with the Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan, Ade Padmo Sarwono, ways to enhance aspects of joint cooperation.The association's head, MP Mohammed El-Oukor , said Jordanian-Indonesian relations are "distinguished and strong", stressing need to strengthen them in all political, economic, tourism, agricultural and parliamentary fields.Jordan, El-Oukor noted, enjoys a "distinguished" geographical location, in addition to its security and safety, which stimulates investment in multiple fields, especially in the potash and phosphate sectors.The MP expressed hope to form joint committees to enhance economic exchange and discuss possibility of concluding a special trade agreement.Additionally, the lawmaker noted Jordan is "distinguished for its advanced" higher education, compared to multiple countries in the region, calling on Indonesia to support Jordan's various positions towards the Palestinian cause and Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.Meanwhile, Sarwono stressed importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, referring to joint memorandums of understanding in this regard.The envoy said Jordan's relations with Indonesia are "important" due to its political stability, valuing Amman's role in the region in establishing peace and security.The diplomat referred to "close" economic cooperation between the two countries, which is increasing annually, adding that his country imports olive oil and high-quality Medjool dates from the Kingdom.In the educational field, he said percentage of Indonesian students enrolled in Jordanian institutes and universities is "increasing," adding that Jordan is a "popular and desirable" destination for Arabic language learners and Islamic law students.