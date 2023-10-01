Jordan Made Achievements To Use Nuclear Energy For Peaceful Purposes-JAEC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Head of Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC), Khaled Toukan, said Jordan continues to make efforts to achieve its national vision of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, in light of the "successive" achievements made to develop Jordan's nuclear program.Toukan's remarks came during his participation at head of a Jordanian delegation in the 67th Regular Session of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference , which concluded its activities Saturday, in the Austrian capital, Vienna.Toukan said Jordan's International Centre for Synchrotron Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME) continues to contribute to creating a "qualitative" shift in "advanced" scientific research in the region.To date, Toukan added that 165 lab research projects were conducted in the center, which resulted in publishing 78 international scientific publications using the five operating optical beam lines.Additionally, Toukan expressed thanks to IAEA for sending the integrated review mission of Program of Action for the Treatment of Cancer Patients (imPACT mission), who comprised an international team from the IAEA, World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.This effort, he noted, supports achievement of the national plan to combat cancer in line with the IAEA's "Ray of Hope" initiative, adding that Jordan was chosen as a platform for specialized training for the second year.In this regard, he said Jordan implemented the six-month Postgraduate Educational Course in Radiation Protection and the Safety of Radiation Sources (PGEC), based on a curriculum that is in line with developments in workflow in Jordan's nuclear energy program, which contributes to building the regional capabilities necessary for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.