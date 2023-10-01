STATEWIDE / Vermont State Police HQ / Statewide Bomb Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident
DATE/TIME: October 1st, 2023, at 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont, Statewide
VIOLATION: Bomb Threat Hoax Campaign
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is aware of ongoing bomb threats to various critical infrastructure and key resource sectors in the State of Vermont. The threats are received via email and report,“The bombs will blow up in a few hours. Many people will die.” These emails are sent from various accounts originating from @skiff.com. Affected groups are encouraged to report these incidents to local law enforcement in their area. No suspicious items or authentic threats have been discovered at this time.
These nationwide hoax campaigns are frequently reported throughout the US and cause disruption to day to day activities in schools, houses of worship, and businesses. The Vermont State Police encourage Vermonters to alert law enforcement if:
If you see a package, backpack or any other item left unattended. If you witness someone taking pictures of infrastructure items, access points, or other security related activities. If you witness the same car and/or person parked in a sensitive location. If you see behavior that strikes you as odd or out-of-place.
Please report suspicious activity through the See Something, Say Something program: 844-84-TIPS (844-848-8477), , or text VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
