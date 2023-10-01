Number of refugees targeting Germany gets higher

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced his concerns over the significant number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany, deeming the situation as "too high." Speaking in an interview with broadcaster RND on Saturday, Scholz highlighted the need for a shift in the current migration scenario. He pointed out that over 70 percent of incoming refugees have not undergone prior registration, despite many having been present in another European Union country. Scholz pledged to implement measures aimed at regulating irregular migration and addressing this pressing issue.



Scholz emphasized that the status quo is unsustainable, indicating the urgency for reforms. The German government is actively working to safeguard its borders, while maintaining a united front in preventing irregular migration into the European Union. This collective effort reflects a shared commitment among European Union member states to address migration challenges effectively. Scholz reaffirmed Berlin's decision to strengthen border checks with Poland, expressing confidence in the anticipated positive outcomes of these measures.



The Chancellor acknowledged that tightening border controls is a pivotal step towards achieving a more controlled and manageable migration process. He expressed optimism in the swift and tangible impact these measures are expected to have. The move represents a proactive approach on Germany's part to strike a balance between humanitarian considerations and the imperative to maintain orderly and secure borders.



Scholz's comments highlight the multifaceted nature of the migration issue, underscoring the necessity for comprehensive and coordinated responses across European Union member states. The commitment to effective border management and a collective stance against irregular migration underscores the gravity of the situation and the shared responsibility among nations in navigating these challenges. As Germany addresses the complexities of refugee arrivals, it seeks to strike a delicate balance that upholds both humanitarian values and national security interests.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107171558