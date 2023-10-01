James Cleverly declares supporting Ukraine ‘tough, painful’

(MENAFN) James Cleverly, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, admitted that backing Ukraine is "tough and painful." He did, however, issue a warning to London's NATO partners, saying that abandoning Kiev now might lead to worse issues in the future.



In a meeting with a media outlet on Saturday, James Cleverly was questioned to remark on “growing anti-Ukrainian sentiment” in some Western countries. He confirmed that assisting Kiev was “tough and this is painful,” with the war in general “putting pressure on countries all over the world.”



Nevertheless, the foreign secretary persisted that “if we don’t stick with our support to Ukraine, if we send the signal that aggressors can prosper, then all the problems that we are currently facing … will just get worse.”



He urged Western allies to confront a growing sense of fatigue that has become a “big thing.”



remarking on past US Leader Donald Trump’s constant pledges to conclude conflicts between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours, James Cleverly declared that the Republican “did some very surprising and positive things with regard to international relations” in his first term in the White House.

