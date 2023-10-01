(MENAFN) In response to a recent report by the United States State Department accusing China of engaging in "global information manipulation," Beijing has fired back, denouncing Washington as the "true empire of lies." The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday, asserting that some in the United States believe they can gain an upper hand in the information warfare by disseminating an abundance of falsehoods. However, they emphasized that people worldwide are not oblivious to these tactics, and an increasing number of individuals are discerning America's efforts to maintain its dominance through deceit.



The Foreign Ministry's statement also highlighted the United States's extensive history of employing manipulation and disinformation campaigns. They pointed to various instances, spanning from the early stages of the Cold War era up to the present day, as evidence of America's involvement in such practices. This context underscores China's contention that the United States has a well-established pattern of engaging in information warfare and casting doubt on the credibility of their accusations.



The exchange between Beijing and Washington reflects the heightened tensions in the realm of information warfare, where both nations vie for influence and control over the narrative.



China's sharp rebuke of the report underscores the growing skepticism regarding information originating from major global powers. It suggests a broader trend where nations are increasingly scrutinizing the authenticity and motives behind the narratives presented by influential players on the global stage. This exchange serves as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics at play in the realm of international information dissemination and perception management.



