US republican president needs Ukraine assistance removed from expenses bill

(MENAFN) As the deadline for lawmakers to reach a consensus on the federal budget looms, United States House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, has proposed the removal of any assistance designated for Ukraine from the impending stopgap spending bill. This move, McCarthy argues, is essential to avert a potential government shutdown, which could disrupt crucial programs and result in delayed payments for government employees, among other repercussions.



On Friday, a last-minute bill aimed at extending government funding beyond the September 30 deadline was met with significant opposition in the House. The legislation failed to pass in a 232-198 vote, with all Democrats and 21 of McCarthy's fellow Republicans expressing their disapproval. Following the vote, McCarthy shared his perspective, stating that he believes a spending bill without provisions for Ukraine would stand a better chance of gaining approval.



The proposal to separate Ukrainian aid from the spending bill reflects the urgency to reach an agreement and avoid a government shutdown. McCarthy's stance underscores the complexities and divisions within the House regarding the allocation of resources, particularly in the context of international aid. This development highlights the critical importance of finding common ground and swiftly resolving budgetary disputes to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential government operations.



