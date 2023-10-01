Media: backing Ukraine gets rough, painful

(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has openly acknowledged the arduous and emotionally demanding nature of supporting Ukraine. He underscored the need for unwavering solidarity, cautioning NATO allies against wavering in their support. Cleverly emphasized that abandoning Kiev at this critical juncture could lead to even more significant challenges in the future.



In a recent interview with The House media outlet, Cleverly was prompted to address the concerning rise of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in certain Western nations. He candidly admitted that providing assistance to Ukraine is a formidable task, describing it as both "tough and painful." He further noted that the ongoing conflict exerts significant pressure on countries around the world.



The Foreign Secretary's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's cause was evident as he stressed the dire consequences of withdrawing support. Cleverly asserted that failing to stand by Ukraine would send a detrimental message, potentially emboldening aggressors. He warned that this could exacerbate the already complex global challenges facing nations today. His statements reflect a deep concern for the stability and security of the international community.



In light of the prolonged nature of the conflict, Cleverly urged Western allies to confront a growing issue within their ranks - fatigue. He acknowledged that the sustained pressure and demands associated with supporting Ukraine have become a substantial concern. Cleverly's candid remarks highlight the gravity of the situation and underscore the critical importance of maintaining steadfast commitment to Ukraine, not only for the country's well-being but also for the broader stability and security of the international community.



