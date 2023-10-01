Israeli guards get charged of ‘intimate relations’ with terrorist

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, the Israeli military has decided to cease employing women as prison guards in high-security facilities. This decision comes in the wake of allegations involving several female soldiers who were accused of engaging in intimate relations with a Palestinian inmate. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed the new directive, emphasizing the need for an immediate cessation of the practice.



Responding to reports indicating that five Israeli troops had been involved in inappropriate contact with a prisoner convicted for his role in a lethal terrorist attack in central Israel, Minister Ben-Gvir underscored the gravity of the situation. He described the revelations as "shocking" and argued for the imperative of relocating female soldiers away from security prisoner wings. In a definitive statement, he declared that by the middle of 2024, no female soldiers will remain in these designated areas.



This move reflects a decisive response to the allegations and signals a clear commitment to reevaluating security protocols within high-risk detention facilities. By implementing this policy change, Israeli authorities aim to address concerns surrounding the potential for compromised security due to intimate relationships between female guards and incarcerated individuals. The decision carries broader implications for gender dynamics within the Israeli military and underscores the paramount importance of maintaining strict professional boundaries in such sensitive environments. As the transition unfolds, it will be interesting to observe the broader impact of this policy shift on the operational dynamics of high-security prisons in Israel.



