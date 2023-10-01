Demonstrator attorneys sue to keep Trump away from 2024 ballot

(MENAFN) In a proactive move, the non-profit organization Free Speech for People has initiated legal proceedings in Michigan with the goal of barring Republican frontrunner Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 ballot. The lawsuit argues that Trump's involvement in what is characterized as an "insurrection" against the Constitution constitutes a violation of his presidential oath. This legal challenge is part of a broader effort by like-minded groups across the United States, all aiming to use Section Three of the 14th Amendment as their legal basis.

This provision, ratified in 1868, was originally intended to prevent former Confederate officials from attaining positions of power in the newly-reconstructed U.S. Congress. Section Three explicitly disqualifies individuals who, after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, subsequently engage in acts of insurrection or rebellion against it. Notably, while the clause applies to various positions, the term "president" was not initially included among those specified offices; it was limited to "elector of president and vice president."



The lawsuit signals a concerted effort to leverage historical constitutional provisions in order to scrutinize the eligibility of potential political candidates. By invoking Section Three of the 14th Amendment, Free Speech for People and similar groups seek to address what they perceive as a critical issue regarding Trump's qualifications for future political office. This legal maneuver represents an intriguing intersection of historical legal principles and contemporary political discourse, underscoring the ongoing importance of constitutional interpretation and application in the American political landscape.



