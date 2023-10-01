US special forces gets examined over drugs following passing of recruit

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic loss of a recruit last year, the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command has taken decisive action by instituting a rigorous program for random drug testing within its ranks. This development marks a significant step forward in ensuring the integrity and excellence of the United States Navy SEALs and the boat crews who provide them vital support.



Beginning on November 1, this initiative will target substances including steroids, human growth hormones, and other performance-enhancing drugs that may compromise the safety and effectiveness of the elite special forces.



The decision to implement this enhanced drug testing program comes as a direct response to suspicions that the deceased recruit had been using such substances during the demanding "Hell Week" training. This unfortunate incident served as a catalyst for the NSW Command to reaffirm its commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence, while simultaneously safeguarding the well-being of its personnel. The program builds upon the existing urinalysis testing protocol, which already screens for illicit drugs like opiates and methamphetamines.



Rear Admiral Keith Davids, a prominent figure within the Naval Special Warfare Command, articulated the underlying principle behind this critical initiative. He stated, "My intent is to ensure every NSW teammate operates at their innate best while preserving the distinguished standards of excellence that define NSW." With this declaration, Rear Admiral Davids underscored the unwavering dedication to maintaining the pinnacle of operational performance and professionalism within the NSW ranks.



This development not only signifies a resolute commitment to the highest levels of integrity within the Naval Special Warfare community but also serves as a potent reminder of the sacrifices and demands placed upon those who serve as United States Navy SEALs and their supporting boat crews. By implementing this comprehensive testing program, the NSW Command aims to fortify the enduring legacy of excellence that has come to define this esteemed branch of the United States Armed Forces.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107171539