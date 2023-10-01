Remarkable Participation of more than 300 Female Racers in the First Stage of the “Women Running Race”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The first stage of the “Women Running Race” was held at the EXPO City Dubai with remarkable participation of More than 300 female racers of various ages & multi-nationalities.



The “Women Running Race”, which comprises four stages, was organized by Dubai Sports Council, and it is scheduled to continue up to 11th Nov. 2023.



Participants in Race pass through the most eminent & famous tourist destinations in Dubai, and they compete in three different distances; these are: 2.5 km, 5 km & 10 km.



The 10 km running race – First Stage:

In 18 to 39 years old category, Anna Yashikova finished the race within a time of 42:53 minutes to win the 1st place, followed by Georgina Bishop in the 2nd place within 44:33 minutes, and Paulina Pascaro in the 3rd place within 47:36 minutes. In 40 to 49 years old category, Justine Graham secured 1st place within 42:56 minutes, followed by Ling Tang in the 2nd place within 50:52 minutes, & Hiba Abdel Hamid in the 3rd place within 52:15 minutes. In 50 to 60 years old category, Zeina Chopard gained 1st place within 55:57 minutes, followed by Ruth Waag in the 2nd place within 01:07:29 hour, & Angela Houghton in the 3rd place within 01:07:29 hour.



The Omani Khloud Al-Saddi won 1st place of 5 km running race within a time of 20:40 minutes, followed by Michelle Brito in the 2nd within 24:05 minutes, & Amy Kelly in the 3rd place within 24:52 minutes.



In 2.5 km, Maria Erdneva won 1st place within 12:17 minutes, followed by Sabreen Shidad in the 2nd place with13:15 minutes, & Farah Abu Shanab in the 3rd place within 13:39 minutes.



Participating racers gained the innovative medal of the first stage of race, which holds the logo of EXPO Dubai along with part of the name of Dubai.



Participants will gain an innovative medal, which is composed of 4 separate medals. Each one of these separate medals contains the logo of the zone where the respective stage of the challenge will take place. Once the various stages of the challenge are completed, then the four separate medals will be assembled in one big medal, holding the name of Dubai with photos for the four areas.



The four zones, where the various stages of the Race are taking place, are considered as distinctive tourist & sports destinations which are all preferable for families.



The second stage of the Women Running Race will take place Sunday 8th Oct. 2023 at Al-Shindagha Historical District, and it is scheduled from 06:00 am to 08:30 am. Registration procedures to be completed through:



The third stage to be held on Saturday 14th Oct. 2023 from 09:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park. Registration can be completed through Hopa sports website:



The fourth stage will be organized Saturday 11th Nov. from 06:00 am to 08:30 am at the Love Lakes in Al-Marmoom Natural Reserve, and registration to be completed through Hopa sports website:



The “Women Running Race” aims to popularize the culture of the exercise of physical activities among women to help them enjoy healthy & active life, since sport is a source of happiness & positive energy.





