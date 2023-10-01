Lautaro makes history after scoring 4 goals in 27 minutes

(MENAFN) In a resounding display of football prowess, Inter Milan soared to a commanding 4-0 victory against Salernitana on matchday seven of Serie A, thanks to a dazzling performance by the Argentine sensation, Lautaro Martinez. The young star, who initially graced the game as a substitute, astounded fans and critics alike by netting an astonishing four goals within a mere 27-minute span. This extraordinary performance not only marked a personal triumph for Martinez but also saw Inter Milan swiftly returning to their throne at the summit of the Serie A standings.



As the UEFA Champions League loomed on the horizon in the coming week, Inter Milan, along with fellow Italian giants AC Milan, Lazio, and Napoli, were all set to engage in their domestic fixtures on a rare Saturday outing. Simone Inzaghi's formidable squad embarked on a journey to the Stadio Arechi, located in the vicinity of Naples, where they encountered a resilient Salernitana side.



For the first hour of the encounter, Salernitana impressively managed to hold Inter Milan at bay, frustrating their attempts to break through. However, the turning point came when World Cup Winner Lautaro Martinez was summoned from the bench in the second half. Martinez's introduction injected new life into Inter's attack, and Salernitana's previously sturdy defense began to crumble under the relentless pressure exerted by the Nerazzurri.



In a true spectacle of football prowess, Martinez's four-goal onslaught not only sealed a dominant victory for Inter Milan but also underscored the immense talent that this young Argentine forward brings to the world of football. The win propelled Inter Milan back to the summit of the Serie A standings, reaffirming their position as one of Italy's footballing powerhouses.

