MBRF contributes to ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ Campaign

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 1 October 2023 – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) contributed to the ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign, which was launched by The Digital School, an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The MBRF’s contribution is part of its commitment to boosting education in the UAE and the region, as well as empowering youth through technology and knowledge dissemination across society. The campaign seeks to collect used electronic devices (computers, tablets, etc.) from individuals and institutional donors, refurbish them to the highest standards, and deliver them to underprivileged students across the world, thereby increasing their access to better educational opportunities. By recycling electronic devices, the campaign also aims to foster environmental sustainability.

Several institutions, businesses, and individuals in the UAE have joined the campaign, which aims to provide 10,000 devices to students in need around the world. This endeavor echoes the guidelines of wise leadership and embodies the UAE’s effort to strengthen human fraternity and encourage philanthropy among societies and institutions.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, emphasized the Foundation’s honor in its contribution to the campaign. HE highlighted that the MBRF has supported the campaign and its goals of increasing access to digital learning, providing educational support to students, reducing pollution by recycling electronic equipment, and encouraging community cooperation and institutional partnerships. Bin Huwaireb stated that this effort is about much more than just humanitarian issues; it also preserves and promotes environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability.’ H.E. said that the MBRF would continue to assist in developmental and humanitarian activities and endeavors, as it believes in the necessity of collaboration in order to improve knowledge and educational empowerment and achieve sustainable development.

This donation aligns with the MBRF’s social responsibility as it is committed to promoting digital learning and fostering widespread use of technology, consequently expanding learning opportunities and accessibility globally.

Through its international and local relationships, the Digital School initiative aspires to execute and develop educational programs. These programs have helped provide up to 50,000 digital learning opportunities across eight different nations. The initiative continues to educate illiterate students, particularly those who face social and economic barriers to obtaining educational opportunities.





