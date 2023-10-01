Governor Wes Moore Proclaims October As 'Maryland Horse Month'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) October 1, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 1, 2023)- Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month in celebration of the Maryland horse industry. The month-long celebration will showcase the many ways the State is enriched by it, from the economic benefits to the recreational and therapeutic benefits.

“Maryland is a national leader as the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events,” said Governor Moore.“The Maryland horse industry has an annual economic impact of 2.1 billion dollars and with more horses per square mile than any other state, Maryland is clearly wild about horses. I'm excited to celebrate Maryland Horse Month!”

In celebration of Maryland Horse Month, the Maryland Horse Industry Board and its industry partners are highlighting the many statewide attractions, events, activities, trails, exhibits, and experiences that have an equestrian connection. These events include the Maryland 5-Star at Fair Hill, a major international equestrian event that will draw competitors from across the U.S. and abroad, which takes place Oct. 19-22 in Elkton.

Other major Maryland horse events include the Capital Challenge Horse Show, which is one of the largest horse shows in the country, at the Prince George's Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro Sept. 28-Oct. 8; the Jim McKay Maryland Million horse race at Laurel Park Racetrack on Oct.14; and the Washington International Horse Show, also at Prince George's Equestrian Center, Oct. 23-29.

In between these major events are championship finals in jousting – the official state sport since 1962 – rodeo and hunter/jumper disciplines on Oct. 14, as well as the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center's Celebration of the Horse on Oct. 7. The state's 42 Horse Discovery Centers, individual farm owners and equine organizations will also host All Breed exhibitions, carriage driving displays, and numerous other events..

“With so many exciting equestrian events taking place around the state throughout the month of October, I encourage all Marylanders to get out and experience the Maryland horse industry,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.“From dressage to trail riding, there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

Horse enthusiasts can also visit the new Maryland Horse Library and Education Center on Historic Main Street in Reisterstown. This month marks the one year anniversary of the center, which serves as an information hub for the industry and includes a fine collection of sporting books, a memorabilia area, meeting space, interactive kiosks and rotating exhibits.

“Not only does Maryland play host to the world's top horses and riders at our two 5 Stars at Fair Hill and Upper Marlboro, but October Horse Month puts on display our finest local equestrians at events statewide,” said Maryland Horse Industry Board Executive Director Ross Peddicord.”For those who love horses and the outdoors, it's time to enjoy the best we have to offer.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce's Office of Tourism has joined the Horse Industry Board and the Board's many private-sector equestrian organizations to promote Maryland Horse Month.

“Maryland is home to world-class destinations such as Assateague Island National Seashore and Assateague State Park among major equestrian events that draw thousands of visitors to the state,” said Liz Fitzsimmons, Managing Director of the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and Film.“Drive along the Horses & Hounds Scenic Byway to explore our beautiful countryside also famous for producing Thoroughbreds that have raced on major tracks across America.”

About the Maryland Horse Industry Board

The Maryland Horse industry Board (MHIB) is a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Established in 1998, the MHIB helps develop and promote the state's horse industry. The MHIB also advises the Secretary of Agriculture on matters affecting the industry and serves as the licensing body for Maryland stables and horse facilities.

About Maryland Tourism

The Maryland Office of Tourism is an agency within the Maryland Department of Commerce. Visitors to the state spent $11.6 billion on travel-related expenses in 2020. The Maryland tourism industry also generated $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, essentially saving each Maryland household $775 in annual taxes, and directly supported Marylanders with 104,328 jobs. For more information, go to visitmaryland.