Prime Minister Meets Yemeni Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, with Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, HE Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who is currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two nations and avenues to support and enhance them, in addition to latest developments in Yemen.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed, during the meeting, that the only way to solve the Yemeni crisis is the negotiation among Yemeni people based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the GCC Initiative and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly the resolution No. 2216.
His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's enduring support for Yemen and the Yemeni people until they achieve their aspirations for security, stability, and development.
