Jordanian Radio Stations To Broadcast Messages On Demographic Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- A number of Jordanian radio stations, in coordination with the Higher Population Council (HPC), will, over the course of two months, broadcast messages on four main demographic issues: the unbalanced geographical distribution of the population, benefits of waiting to reproduce for newlyweds, marriage to underage girls and unemployment among men.An HPC statement on Sunday explained that the messages will touch on the unbalanced geographical distribution of the population and the resulting financial and administrative costs and economic and environmental damage resulting from the concentration of 92 percent of Jordan's population in the northwestern half of the Kingdom.The second issue relates to the multiple benefits that accrue to newlyweds from waiting to have their first child, the third relates to the negative consequences that result from marrying off girls under the age of 18, while the fourth tackles numerous job opportunities available to unemployed males, who constitute more than 70 percent of the total number of unemployed people in Jordan.The endeavor stems from the council's role as a reference for demographic issues and information related to sustainable development and its advocacy for these issues with the aim of achieving and realizing sustainable development and achieving justice and equal opportunities.Institutions and individuals who wish to utilize these messages for their own activities and programs can find them on the HPC's YouTube page at this link >