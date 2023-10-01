Over 10K Trainees Joined Jordan's Vocational Training Institutes-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - More than 10,000 trainees joined the various Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) institutes for the 2023-2024 training year on Sunday.In a statement, VTC Director General, Ahmed Gharaibeh, said the corporation reached full capacity in 2023, which affirms its "vital" role in achieving the Kingdom's economic and social development.Gharaibeh added that the VTC is a "pioneer and Jordan's first training incubator" and contributes to providing Jordanian labor market with "qualified professional and technical" workers, which also plays a "key" role in reducing unemployment rates among Jordanian youth.The VTC operates through a network of 35 institutes across the Kingdom, accommodating up to 10,000 male and female students annually, 7 of which implement a strategic partnership project with Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), aimed at developing their vocational and technical training programs.Affirming VTC's "unrelenting" efforts, Gharaibeh said percentage of students enrolled in vocational training programs increased by 24%, compared to 2022, adding that all VTC's services are "free and available" to all age groups.On the VTC's training programs, he noted a variety of specializations are provided, focusing on tourism skills, pharmaceutical industries, excellence centers, maintenance of electric-powered and hybrid cars, digital skills, and cybersecurity.