ASE Ends Daily Trading On Lower Note

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session down by 0.06 percent at 2,412 points. A total of 7.3 million shares were traded through 2,765 transactions at a trading value of JD6 million.The closing prices of 22 companies with traded shares went up, while 27 others declined. The prices of the shares of 33 others remained stable.

