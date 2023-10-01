Jordan's Exports To GAFTA Countries Up 18Pct In January-July Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- National exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries grew during the first seven months of 2023 by 18.2 percent, amounting to JD1.729 billion, compared to about JD1.463 billion for the same period last year.Foreign trade data issued Sunday by the Department of Statistics (DoS) indicated a drop in the value of the Kingdom's imports from GAFTA nations during the January-July period of 2023 by 22.8 percent to reach JD2.623 billion, compared to JD3.398 billion for the same period 2022.According to the data, the Kingdom's trade balance deficit with the GAFTA countries went down in the January-July period of 2023 to reach about JD894 million, compared to about JD1.935 billion during the same period last year.Moreover, volume of the Jordan-GAFTA trade exchange amounted to about JD4.352 billion in the January-July period of 2023, compared to JD4.861 billion for the same period last year, the DoS data showed.Saudi Arabia was the top importer of Jordanian exports to the GAFTA countries with exports amounting to JD554 million, followed by Iraq at about JD313 million, the United Arab Emirates at about JD207 million, and Palestine at about JD144 million.Saudi Arabia was also the top exporter of GAFTA countries to the Kingdom, with the value of Jordan's imports from Saudi Arabia amounting to approximately JD1.468 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at about JD507 million.