Migrant Worker Drowns In King Abdullah Canal

Northern Valley, Oct. 1 (Petra) - A migrant worker on Sunday drowned in the King Abdullah Canal in the Karimah area of Northern Jordan Valley.The 30-year-old worker was rescued from the canal by civil defense personnel and taken to the ambulance and emergency department for treatment, but passed away before reaching the hospital, according to Director of Abu Ubaidah al-Jarrah Hospital Muayyad Shakour.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.