Arab Investors Account For Half Of Investments In Zarqa Free Zone

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Arab investments make up 50% of the total investments in the Zarqa Free Zone, the majority of which are focused on the automobile sector, according to the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) President Mohammad Bustanji.He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Zone currently has over 2,800 investment contracts, which have a combined worth of around JD3 billion.He pointed out that most of the workforce in the Zone is local, underlining its significant role in trade and investment, as well as its contribution to the national economy.Bustanji commended the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group for its support of infrastructure and facilitation of procedures in the Zarqa Free Zone.