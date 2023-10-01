Football player gets rescued after suicide threatening letter

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, Alexis Beka Beka, a 22-year-old midfielder associated with Ligue 1 team OGC Nice, was reportedly found in a distressing situation on Friday. Media reports indicate that Beka Beka was safely taken into the care of emergency responders after allegedly expressing intentions of self-harm on a viaduct in the French city. OGC Nice promptly issued a statement expressing their immense relief at the positive resolution of the situation and emphasized their unwavering support for the young footballer.



The incident unfolded on the Magnan Viaduct in Nice, where Beka Beka was discovered on a section of the bridge that stands at a height of approximately 100 meters. According to reports, he had pulled his vehicle onto the hard shoulder of a nearby motorway before approaching this elevated structure. It is understood that swift action was taken to ensure his safety and well-being.



OGC Nice's statement further emphasized their commitment to upholding medical confidentiality and urged the public to respect Beka Beka's privacy during this sensitive time.



The football club's resolute support for their player serves as a testament to the empathy and concern that extend beyond the field. The incident shines a light on the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support structures within the realm of professional sports. As the situation evolves, it is hoped that Beka Beka receives the necessary care and assistance to navigate this challenging period in his life.



