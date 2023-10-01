Qatar Affirms Continuous Support For Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar affirms its permanent stance on the Yemeni crisis and continuous support for its people, said Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Thani during a meeting held on Sunday with his Yemeni counterpart Maeen Abdulmalik.

According to a statement released by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Thani reiterated that the sole path to resolve the Yemeni crisis is through Yemeni negotiations, grounded in the results of the national dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, and pertinent Security Council resolutions, notably Resolution 2216.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, ways to support and enhance them, and the latest developments in the situation in Yemen. (end)

