Delivery services lose bid over blocking salary upsurge for NYC employees

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne has ruled that food delivery workers in New York City must be compensated with a minimum of USD18 per hour.



This ruling marks a significant victory for the city's long-stalled minimum wage plan, which had faced staunch opposition from industry giants like Uber, Grubhub, and Doordash. These delivery companies had previously secured a temporary injunction against the plan's implementation in July, delaying its enactment.



With this latest ruling, Uber, Doordash, and Grubhub are now faced with a pivotal choice. They must either ensure that their workers receive a minimum of USD17.96 for every hour spent connected to their app, irrespective of the number of deliveries made and excluding tips, or opt for an alternative payment model of USD0.50 per minute of "active time." This active time encompasses the period from when an employee accepts an order until it is successfully delivered.



The decision underscores a critical juncture in the ongoing battle for fair wages and labor rights within the gig economy, particularly for those in the food delivery sector. Despite formidable legal opposition from industry leaders, the court's ruling reinforces the city's commitment to safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of its workforce. The implementation of this wage increase not only signifies a significant step towards equitable compensation for delivery workers but also sets a precedent for other municipalities grappling with similar labor issues.



This ruling stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of workers and advocates alike in their pursuit of fair wages and dignified working conditions in an ever-evolving gig economy landscape.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107171476