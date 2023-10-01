Andrey Kostin pushes for Russia to rely less on SWIFT

The CEO of VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, Andrey Kostin, has consistently advocated for Russia to discontinue its reliance on the Western-controlled global financial messaging system SWIFT. Kostin argues that it is essential to prioritize the use of domestic currencies by Russia and its trade partners, viewing this shift as a response to sanctions. “We need to kill SWIFT in our transactions, the issue is quite simple, but it will require certain actions, including within individual countries,” Kostin made this statement during the International Banking Forum held in Sochi on Friday. He pointed out that the majority of Russia's transactions already involve the use of national currencies, even in its trade relationships with countries such as China, Indonesia, India, as well as nations in the Arab and African regions. “De facto, such a shift towards financial settlements in national currencies with the Global South is already being implemented to a large extent,” Kostin stated.