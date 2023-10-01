(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 30, 2023 6:25 am - SOCO Electric Announces Residential and Commercial Electrical Services in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO - September 23, 2023 - SOCO Electric, a licensed and fully insured electrical contracting company is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of electrical services aimed at both residential and commercial clients in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. With an unyielding commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company aims to serve the community with unparalleled electrical solutions.

Service Offerings

SOCO Electric offers a variety of electrical services including, but not limited to:

Electrical Installations: Including hot tubs, air conditioning, outlets, switches, and light fixtures.

Electrical Repairs: Diagnosis and repair of electrical issues.

Electrical Upgrades: Upgrade service panels to meet current needs and electrical codes.

Commercial Electrical Services: Specializing in wiring, repairs, and maintenance for commercial spaces.

Certification and Qualifications

All electrical technicians employed by SOCO Electric are licensed and have undergone rigorous training to ensure they meet the industry's highest standards. The company itself is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, adhering to all federal and state regulations, thus guaranteeing peace of mind for all clients.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Safety is a cornerstone of the SOCO Electric operation. The company employs the latest tools and technologies to ensure the safety of both its technicians and clients. All projects undergo thorough pre-planning with safety measures integrated into every aspect, from inception to completion.

Customer-Centric Approach

Customer satisfaction stands at the forefront of the company's mission. SOCO Electric aims to build long-term relationships with its clients by offering transparent pricing, reliable services, and exceptional customer support. All services are backed by a satisfaction guarantee, emphasizing the company's dedication to quality and customer service.

Community Engagement

Being a local business, SOCO Electric understands the importance of community and aims to contribute by offering the best response and top-quality work for both residential and commercial services. The company also engages in local charitable activities and environmental initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to the Colorado Springs community.

About SOCO Electric

Founded in 2020, SOCO Electric has rapidly grown to become a trusted name in electrical contracting services in Colorado Springs. With an impeccable track record, the company is focused on meeting the electrical needs of the community while upholding the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information about SOCO Electric, or to schedule a service appointment, please visit or contact the company at (719) 246-1003 or via email at .

SOCO Electric is excited to bring its suite of specialized services to the Colorado Springs area and looks forward to serving the community for years to come.