Anti-Trump Republicans flop to influence voters

(MENAFN) A United States political action committee that has paid nearly USD6 million on ads assaulting Donald Trump in main battleground districts for the 2024 Republican presidential elections has allegedly conceded that it’s unsuccessful to impact backers of the previous commander-in-chief.



The team, named ‘Win It Back’, informed its donors in a note this week that all efforts to chip away at Trump’s “conservative credentials” had been unsuccessful, the news agency stated on Friday.



The PAC paid at least USD4 million on anti-Trump commercials in Iowa also almost USD2 million in South Carolina, based on the newspaper, which gained a replica of the note.



“Even when you show video to Republican primary voters – with complete context – of President Trump saying something otherwise objectionable to primary voters, they find a way to rationalize and dismiss it,” Win It Back director David McIntosh stated in the note.



