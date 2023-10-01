US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley caps his 44-year military career

(MENAFN) Outgoing United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has covered his 44-year army profession by conducting an obvious shot at his previous commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, saying that the previous-leader is a “wannabe dictator.”



“We are unique among the world’s militaries,” Milley stated at a formality indicating his leaving on Friday in Arlington, Virginia. “We don’t take an oath to a country, we don’t take an oath to a tribe, we don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king, or a queen, or a tyrant or a dictator, and we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator.”



CNN, Reuters as well as other press sources inferred Milley’s remark to be an indication to Trump, with whom he has quarreled for years. “We don’t take an oath to an individual,” the United States Army general also noted. “We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we’re willing to die to protect it.”



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107171463