Azerbaijani Authorities Provide Social, Migration Services For Karabakh Armenians (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1
. With an aim to
ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents of the
Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan into the Azerbaijani
society and create opportunities for taking advantage of the
patronage of the Azerbaijani state, the State Migration Service,
employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the
Population have started their operations in the Karabakh economic
region as part of respective instructions to determine the legal
status of those persons given to the working group for solving
social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the
Karabakh region, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan
said, Trend reports.
The employees of the State Migration Service are working to
accept locally the initial registration applications from the
Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region and take
education-related measures while the employees of the Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection of the Population are involved in
defining socio-humanitarian needs of the residents.
Initial registration applications are being accepted by the
employees of the State Migration Service in Khankendi at the former
“police” building.
Moreover, initial registration applications are accepted in an
electronic form by the State Migration Service through the
reintegration.gov.az portal.
The activity of state body employees in the region will help to
ensure more swift reintegration of Armenian residents living in
Karabakh into the local society and enhance effectiveness in
meeting their socio-humanitarian needs.
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107171461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.