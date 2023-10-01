Azerbaijanis Living In Germany Hold Peaceful Protest (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1
. Azerbaijanis
living in Germany have held a peaceful rally in front of the
Brandenburg Gate in the German capital Berlin, Trend reports.
The goal of the protest is to put an end to the information
attack, full of false information and distortions, directed against
Azerbaijan in the German media and circles close to civil
society.
At the same time, the participants called for supporting peace
in the region after the end of the 30-year occupation of
Azerbaijani lands.
