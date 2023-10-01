Azerbaijanis Living In Germany Hold Peaceful Protest (PHOTO/VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1 . Azerbaijanis living in Germany have held a peaceful rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital Berlin, Trend reports.

The goal of the protest is to put an end to the information attack, full of false information and distortions, directed against Azerbaijan in the German media and circles close to civil society.

At the same time, the participants called for supporting peace in the region after the end of the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

