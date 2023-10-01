Western Leaders Congratulate Ukrainian Military On Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has congratulated Ukrainian servicepersons on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Metsola posted her greetings on the social network X .

“On Ukraine's Defender Day, we salute the courage, defiance & resilience of those not only fighting to protect their homeland, but also standing up for our values,” she noted.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also posted his greetings .

“Today's Ukraine Defenders Day is testimony to the heroic fight of the Ukrainian people for their liberty, against Russia's barbaric war of aggression,” Borrell posted on the social network X.

U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Defenders on behalf of the American people.

“On behalf of the American people, I join millions of Ukrainians today in commemorating Defenders Day. We honor the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the veterans who have served your country, and those who continue to fight,” Brink stressed.

Also, newly appointed EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová published photos showing President Volodymyr Zelensky awarding the Ukrainian military.

“Very moving ceremony in Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelensky decorating defenders, men and women, some of them fallen on the Defenders Day,” she posted.

As reported, on Sunday, October 1, Ukraine marks the Day of Defenders and Defendresses.