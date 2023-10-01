Zelensky: Never Again Will Ukraine Pay With Its Sovereignty For Illusory Promises Of Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has drawn conclusions from its history and will never again pay with the future of its generations and its will for illusory promises of peace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech on the occasion of the Day of Defenders and Defendresses, Ukrinform reports.

“Never again will Ukraine pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty and its will for illusory promises of peace,” he stressed.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has drawn historical conclusions and sees what should become the victory.

"And we know how to bring it closer," added the President.

Zelensky reminded that history has repeatedly put Ukrainian freedom-loving people before a tough choice: prison from the occupier or the fight for freedom on their own land, but it often happened that at the moment of such a choice, Ukraine lost its internal unity before it could win a decisive victory, and often left alone and tempted by compromises.

"Nowadays, modern generations of Ukrainians – you and all those who are now defending our state and people, our freedom and independence – have the opportunity to accomplish more than we have managed before,” he stressed.



The Head of State noted that now the defense of Ukraine against the Russian invasion is based on the historically greatest unity of the Ukrainian society, and Ukraine enjoys the world's historically greatest support.

The President also presented state awards to servicemen, battle flags, "For Courage and Bravery" awards and ribbons of honorary titles to units.

As reported, on Sunday, October 1, Ukraine marks the Day of Defenders and Defendresses.

Photo credit: President's website