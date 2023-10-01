Russians Hit Chernihiv Region Six Times In Past Day, Injuring Teenager

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six strikes by the Russian invaders were recorded in Chernihiv region over the past day. A 16-year-old boy was injured.

"Over the past day, there were six strikes (51 explosions). The enemy fired mortars and artillery on Novhorod-Siverskyi and Koriukivka districts. The launch of unguided aerial missiles was also recorded," Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus posted on Facebook .

According to Chaus, a local resident – a 16-year-old boy – was injured in the artillery shelling of Semenivka territorial community. He was hospitalized.

As reported, the invaders shelled the border communities of Sumy region 15 times over the past day.

