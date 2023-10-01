Azerbaijani Martyr Vusal Orucov Laid To Rest In Gusar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani martyred military serviceman Vusal Orujov has been
laid to rest in Gusar's Suvacal village.
The funeral ceremony of the martyr was attended by officials of
the Ministry of Defense, the State Service for Mobilization and
Conscription, the Gusar District Executive Authority,
representatives of the district community and residents of the
village, Azernews reports.
Currently, a farewell ceremony is being held for our martyred
military serviceman.
A tricolor flag of Azerbaijan painted on the coffin of the
martyr was presented to the family.
Born in 2005, Vusal Orujovwas sent for military service on April
11, 2023. He comes from a family with 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
On September 30, Armenian armed forces opened sniper fire from
their position in the Zarkand residential area of the Basarkechar
district towards the position of the Azerbaijani Army located in
the Asagi Ayrim residential area of the Kalbajar district. As a
result, our military serviceman Vusal Orujov Khaybali was
martyred.
