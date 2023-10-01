Azerbaijan Continues To Provide Rehabilitation Services To Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan continues to provide rehabilitation services to
children arriving from Ukraine.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
reports that 30 more Ukrainian children have arrived in Azerbaijan
to provide them with rehabilitation services under the organization
of the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation
Agency, Azernews reports.
Children admitted to Gabala Children Rehabilitation Center of
the Agency will be provided with medical and social-psychological
rehabilitation services within 15 days.
During rehabilitation, stabilization of the emotional state will
be ensured through individual consultations, group therapy and yoga
classes organized by professional psychologists.
Tours to historical places and museums of Shaki, Ismayilli and
Shamakhi will be organized for children's cultural and leisure time
of the children.
Around 100 Ukrainian children were previously brought to
Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological
rehabilitation services in about three groups.
