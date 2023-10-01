Azerbaijan Continues To Provide Rehabilitation Services To Ukrainian Children


10/1/2023 9:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan continues to provide rehabilitation services to children arriving from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reports that 30 more Ukrainian children have arrived in Azerbaijan to provide them with rehabilitation services under the organization of the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency, Azernews reports.

Children admitted to Gabala Children Rehabilitation Center of the Agency will be provided with medical and social-psychological rehabilitation services within 15 days.

During rehabilitation, stabilization of the emotional state will be ensured through individual consultations, group therapy and yoga classes organized by professional psychologists.

Tours to historical places and museums of Shaki, Ismayilli and Shamakhi will be organized for children's cultural and leisure time of the children.

Around 100 Ukrainian children were previously brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services in about three groups.

MENAFN01102023000195011045ID1107171453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search