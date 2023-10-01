Azerbaijani Authorities Provide Social, Migration Services For Garabagh Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With an aim to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian
residents of the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan into
the Azerbaijani society and create opportunities for taking
advantage of the patronage of the Azerbaijani state, the State
Migration Service, employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social
Protection of the Population have started their operations in the
Karabakh economic region as part of respective instructions to
determine the legal status of those persons given to the working
group for solving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure
issues in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports
citing the Presidential Administration.
The employees of the State Migration Service are working to
accept locally the initial registration applications from the
Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region and take
education-related measures while the employees of the Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection of the Population are involved in
defining socio-humanitarian needs of the residents.
Initial registration applications are being accepted by the
employees of the State Migration Service in Khankendi at the former
“police” building.
Moreover, initial registration applications are accepted in an
electronic form by the State Migration Service through the
reintegration.gov.az portal.
The activity of state body employees in the region will help to
ensure more swift reintegration of Armenian residents living in
Garabagh into the local society and enhance effectiveness in
meeting their socio-humanitarian needs.
