Turkiye Puts Forward Its Candidature As Host For Int'l Astronautical Congress 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Turkiye has put forward its candidature as host for the International Astronautical Congress (IAF) 2026.

Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Ahmet Yozgatligil said that during a press conference held as part of the13th IAF international session, Azernews reports. He stressed the importance of the final decision to be made in Azerbaijan.

Notably, the International Congress of the International Astronautical Federation for Ministers and Members of Parliament (MMoP) has been organized since 2009.

The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.

The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology".

Baku became the first city in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.

In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC.

Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance" will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.