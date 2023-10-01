Illinois Governor Pritzker Proclaims October 2023 To Be Intellectual Property Month In Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Illinois Governor Pritzker proclaims October 2023 as Intellectual Property Month, highlighting ILIPA's advocacy for IP's vital role.

- Aseet Patel, board chair of the ILIPA.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Illinois Governor Pritzker Proclaims October 2023 to be Intellectual Property Month in IllinoisIllinois Intellectual Property Alliance (ILIPA) Drives Proclamation of Intellectual Property Month in IllinoisGovernor JB Pritzker proclaimed the month of October 2023 Intellectual Property Month, the first for Illinois. This historic proclamation comes as a direct result of the Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance's (ILIPA) advocacy efforts, leading to the approval by Governor J.B. Pritzker's office and underscoring the pivotal role of intellectual property (IP) on global, national, and local levels.In his proclamation, Governor JB Pritzker acknowledged that Illinois possesses a leading intellectual property ecosystem for economic and social good through partnerships with creators, protectors and enablers of innovation."We are thrilled to have Governor Pritzker's office officially designate October as Intellectual Property Month in Illinois," said Aseet Patel, board chair of the ILIPA. "This proclamation underscores the significance of intellectual property in our state's economy and showcases our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity."The ILIPA believes in“Empowering Intellectual Property to Advance Society,” and this designation is a great opportunity for all Illinoisans to learn about IP and how it improves their lives. Intellectual Property Month serves to encourage individuals, businesses, and organizations across Illinois to explore the various aspects of IP, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. It will also emphasize the importance of protecting and respecting IP rights, both within the state, country, and globally.On October, 17, 2023, the ILIPA, in cooperation with several co-sponsoring Illinois-based organizations, will hold an event to celebrate the proclamation in downtown Chicago. At the event, several industry leaders, inventors, and artists will share their experiences with IP to their business/startup, fostering innovation, and furthering the economic development for our community. For more information about ILIPA, celebration details and how to become a member, please visit .ABOUT ILIPAThe Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance (ILIPA) is a connecting hub of local and regional organizations, thought leaders and professionals from diverse fields, including academia, advisory services, law, incubators, and more. Our mission is to foster an effective ecosystem and marketplace that facilitates the creation, protection, and enablement of intellectual property (IP). By encouraging innovation, ILIPA aims to drive economic and social well-being for the citizens of Illinois and the country.At ILIPA, we believe in the transformative power of intellectual property and its pivotal role in spurring innovation and economic growth. We are committed to addressing the global, national, and local challenges that impact IP, ensuring improved practices in its creation, protection, and enablement within the state of Illinois.MEDIA CONTACTFor media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:Amaya Adams - ILIPA Board Member -

Amaya Adams

NuCurrent

+1 253-313-3434

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn