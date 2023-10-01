Arab Ministerial Council Approves Two Joint Arab Market Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, and Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, announced on Sunday the approval of two joint Arab Market agreements and their institutional frameworks.

This came during the press conference of the Arab League's extraordinary session of the Arab Electricity Ministers Council in its headquarters in Cairo.

"The approval concluded the efforts of many years and represents as a positive step towards establishing the Arab Common Market," said Shaker.

The meeting was headed by Egypt, and was attended by Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit along with Arab electricity ministers and representatives of relevant unions and organizations. (end)

