Kuwait Amir Condoles With Turkish President Over Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday expressing Kuwait's strong condemnation of the terrorists attack that took place in front of Turkey's Interior Ministry building in Ankara which killed two police officers.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the State of Kuwait's support of all measures taken by Turkeiy to combat such terrorist actions to maintain its stability and safety.

His Highness also expressed his prayers to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon souls of the victims and wishing the wounded swift recovery. (end)

