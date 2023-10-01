Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Turkish President Over Terrorist Attack

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday expressing his deepest condolences over the terrorists attack that took place in front of Turkey's Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital Ankara which killed two police officers. His Highness wished mercy upon souls of the victims and the wounded swift recovery. (pick up previous) jsy

