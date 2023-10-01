The Arab League Condemns Terrorist Attack In Ankara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned on Sunday the terrorist attack, which took place in front of Turkiyeآ's Interior Ministry building.

The Arab League expressed solidarity with Turkeiy in facing terrorist groups in any means they see fit, a statement said.

"Such terrorist actions are strongly condemned and rejected no matter who is behind it," the statement noted, adding that many Arab countries are still facing terrorism aimed to shake stability and safety of these countries.

The statement added that "terrorism always fails to achieve its goals and is completely rejected everywhere and must not be tolerated.(end)

mf.asm.jsy











MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107171410