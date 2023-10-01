Kuwait PM Cables Turkish President Over Terrorist Attack In Ankara

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing his condolences over the terrorists in front of Turkey's Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital Ankara. (pick up previous) jsy

